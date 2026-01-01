3.71 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin hold phone conversation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A telephone conversation took place between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the New Year. Alexander Lukashenko praised his counterpart's New Year's address, which he had already viewed online.
The two presidents discussed the recent situation, including the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence. Other pressing issues were also touched upon during the conversation.
Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed on upcoming meetings after the New Year and joint events.