Belarus -Russia Trade Turnover Increased Eightfold – Outcomes of 30 Years of Union Building
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko summarized the 30th anniversary of the Union State's development with Russia at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow, BelTA reports.
The head of state noted that April 2 marks the 30th anniversary of the Agreement on the Formation of the Community of Belarus and Russia, which laid the foundation for the development of the Union State. "We have come a long way over these years," the Belarusian leader emphasized.
According to the President, mutual market access has enabled trade turnover to increase eightfold in recent years, from $6.5 billion in 1996 to nearly $55 billion in 2025.
"The energy component of bilateral trade has decreased, mutual supplies of food and consumer goods have increased, and trade in services (transport, construction, and information) is growing at an accelerated pace," the head of state said. "Reciprocal investments provide our economies with impetus for interconnected growth, and most importantly, create new jobs. More than 60% of the funds Belarus attracted come from Russian investors. Our country has also significantly increased its investment in the Russian economy."