Belarus -Russia Trade Turnover Increased Eightfold – Outcomes of 30 Years of Union Building

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko summarized the 30th anniversary of the Union State's development with Russia at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that April 2 marks the 30th anniversary of the Agreement on the Formation of the Community of Belarus and Russia, which laid the foundation for the development of the Union State. "We have come a long way over these years," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

According to the President, mutual market access has enabled trade turnover to increase eightfold in recent years, from $6.5 billion in 1996 to nearly $55 billion in 2025.