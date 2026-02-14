At a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared the inadmissibility of losing our united Fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok, BELTA reports.

"We long ago settled on a formula: we have a united Fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok. Well, it would be nice if it were from Lisbon to Vladivostok—at least economically. But that doesn't depend on us. But from Brest to Vladivostok—we cannot lose this Fatherland. We have defended it together for centuries, not just in the last war, and fought for it. And it doesn't belong to Putin and Lukashenko. We are still weaklings compared to what our ancestors defended for centuries. We have no right to tear it apart," the head of state emphasized. "But this Fatherland contains two states. Two sovereign states, dependent on each other."

"It just so happened: we began building our own state, and Russia is building its own. We share a common home. Russia has a larger apartment, we have a smaller one. But everyone has their own. And we live well, like good neighbors. We live normally, we understand each other. And if there's more clarity from the Russian government, we will protect our economic space too. We mustn't jump from the frying pan into the fire. And we won't. You know what I'm talking about. Not by pursuing a policy against anyone. But we, like any state, must protect our own. And we will move in that direction. Without pushing anyone over, without including Russia within Belarus, or Belarus within Russia. We are smart enough to build a true union in this situation, one that will be indivisible, and no one will be allowed to tear anyone else apart. Especially Belarus from Russia," said Alexander Lukashenko.