China and Iran Interested in Belarusian-Russian Experience of Interregional Cooperation

China and Iran have expressed interest in the experience of interregional cooperation between Belarus and Russia. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in Moscow at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.

"Our activities within the regions are very important. Today, the Chinese have already proposed to us: 'Like how you work with Russia, let's work region to region.' Iran, about six months ago, also wants this kind of cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.