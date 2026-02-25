3.75 BYN
China and Iran Interested in Belarusian-Russian Experience of Interregional Cooperation
China and Iran have expressed interest in the experience of interregional cooperation between Belarus and Russia. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in Moscow at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.
"Our activities within the regions are very important. Today, the Chinese have already proposed to us: 'Like how you work with Russia, let's work region to region.' Iran, about six months ago, also wants this kind of cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.
"On the ground, it's better seen what people need. Therefore, I am grateful to parliamentarians, especially senators, for the momentum we once spurred on this process. And I sincerely hope that the Russian government will be committed to building our union and that we will fulfill all the instructions, agreements, and decisions we make at joint events," the head of state noted.