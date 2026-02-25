Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia vitally need to develop strategic partnership

Belarus and Russia vitally need to develop relations of alliance and strategic partnership. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in Moscow at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BELTA reports.

"In the current international situation, against the backdrop of tensions, especially on our western borders, we vitally need to develop relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia," the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the geopolitical landscape objectively requires the countries to be prepared to jointly respond to any challenges.

The President mentioned the start of the practical implementation of the treaty on security guarantees within the Union State; in December, the Oreshnik missile system entered combat duty in Belarus.