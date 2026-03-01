Lukashenko: Belarus Ready to Trade and Form Joint Ventures with Murmansk Region

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9bd0d076-3b1b-4ee2-91ee-0ea2a1d1789d/conversions/48bf0e49-f8fc-4430-b454-85024f766c0e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9bd0d076-3b1b-4ee2-91ee-0ea2a1d1789d/conversions/48bf0e49-f8fc-4430-b454-85024f766c0e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9bd0d076-3b1b-4ee2-91ee-0ea2a1d1789d/conversions/48bf0e49-f8fc-4430-b454-85024f766c0e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9bd0d076-3b1b-4ee2-91ee-0ea2a1d1789d/conversions/48bf0e49-f8fc-4430-b454-85024f766c0e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is ready not only to trade with the Murmansk Region but also to form joint ventures. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis, BelTA reports.

"We are ready to work with the Murmansk Region in the same way the Murmansk Region is prepared to do so. We are ready to build up relations with you not only through the supply of our products to the region, but also to form joint ventures to obtain mutual benefits," Alexander Lukashenko said.

Trade turnover between Belarus and the Murmansk Region has been in the range of $250-290 million in the recent years. In 2025, Belarusian exports amounted to $103.9 million, or 105% of the 2024 level. Belarus supplied trucks, petroleum products, earthmoving machinery and equipment, silicates, animal feed products, ferrous metal structures, and other goods to the Murmansk Region. The main imports were calcium phosphates, aluminum wire, unwrought nickel, refined copper and copper alloys, feldspar, and others.