Lukashenko Reveals How He Warned Putin About Danger of Assassination Attempts

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had previously warned Vladimir Putin about the danger of an assassination attempt. He told reporters this while commenting on the recent drone attack on the Russian leader's residence, BELTA reports.

"Last night, I thought about this... I remembered a conversation with Putin. I think it was before BRICS in South Africa. He was packing his bags. I said, 'Where are you going?' 'Don't you know? We have BRICS,'" Putin replied. - Ed. "I said, 'Are you planning to fly there?' It was a friendly, brotherly conversation. To an older brother: 'Are you planning to fly there?' "Well, they asked, they're waiting for me there." I said, "What are you talking about! There's a war going on!" "Well, they're not that crazy anymore, not that crazy." I said, "And do you really think everyone there is sane? There's no point in going there!" Lavrov flew then. Maybe not because I pressured him. But I expressed my opinion to him," Alexander Lukashenko shared the details.

Lukashenko called the Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence "the most savage terrorism."

Lukashenko doesn't rule out that the drone attack on Putin's residence was intended to disrupt the peace process.

"But it wasn't just some idle chatter. Our intelligence (they're great, they've been doing a good job lately) kept us informed. It was rumors, gossip from the West, that a terrorist attack against the Russian President was being prepared. "And I often tell him, 'Well, there's a war going on, so there's no need to fly there. If someone needs you, they'll come to you,'" the President of Belarus said. "He invited us to St. Petersburg. His closest friends have flown there. Others will come too. Xi Jinping will come, and people from Iran and other countries will come. But we need to be careful. You can't trust these people. But, I say, you (Vladimir Putin – Ed.) know better. You worked in this field, it's your field (the KGB), you know better. This wasn't carelessness, but a kind of loss of vigilance."

"And today I thought about how right I was when I warned him and cautioned him. It's clear that everyone in the West understands: if Putin is removed, everything will be different. This must be taken seriously. I'm talking about this for the first time today because we mustn't be careless. They deceived, and he admits it, constantly," the Belarusian leader said.