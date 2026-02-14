Lukashenko: There is no force capable of tearing Belarus away from Russia and vice versa

"I received a report today: some in Russia are saying that someone is trying to tear Belarus away from Russia. I won't even comment on that. I'll just say one thing: there's no force today that can tear Belarus away from Russia, or Russia away from Belarus. Circumstances have conspired to bind us together, probably for many, many decades and centuries. Although, in general, there's nothing to reproach us for – Belarus – we've always been oriented toward Russia. Much, if not everything, is ours there. Our resources are there, our market is there, economically speaking. We are completely united in this regard. And politically as well," the President said.