Lukashenko's press service share details of conversation with Russian leader

The leaders of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on the evening of February 19. During the conversation, they further discussed issues related to the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the President of Belarus.

"Indeed, the heads of state had a telephone conversation yesterday evening. The presidents further discussed issues planned for consideration at the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council. It is known that it will be held next week in Moscow. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin compared notes on the agenda of the upcoming event and the most pressing topics to be discussed both in a broader forum and privately. The conversation also touched on several issues related to Belarusian-Russian relations," the press service stated.