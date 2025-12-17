President of Belarus: Putin and Zelensky Want Peace, but Their Visions on Ending the War Differ

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with American television network Newsmax TV that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking peace, reports BELTA.

"I am now convinced that Putin wants peace. I won't specify the reasons; you are well aware of them. They are both internal and external reasons. The same applies to Zelensky. I am confident—especially now—that he desires peace. However, their perspectives on how the war should end differ," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko also supported the position of U.S. President Donald Trump, who asserts that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the realities—namely, the current results of the war.

When interviewer Greta Conway Van Sasteren inquired about the reasons behind Russian President Vladimir Putin initiating military actions in Ukraine and his objectives, Lukashenko recalled the multitude of factors that led to the conflict. He emphasized that it all began with the suppression of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, and in Odessa, such individuals were even burned alive, being regarded as enemies. "This policy was elevated to the state level in Ukraine," he noted.

The Belarusian president drew a relatable analogy for the American audience, comparing the situation to neighboring Mexico. He remarked that if similar actions were taken against pro-American residents living near the border, the United States would have effectively erased that country from the map. "God forbid, of course. I'm just using this as an example," he added.

Lukashenko pointed out that if Ukrainian authorities genuinely wished to establish a certain language policy, it should have been done gradually and calmly over many years. Instead, they decided to silence the Russian-speaking population outright.

"As an old politician, I tell you: if you live next to this 'sleeping bear,' don't wake it up. Find normal relations," he said, reflecting on missed opportunities for peaceful coexistence. "During my time, I saw and participated in negotiations where Russia agreed with Ukraine on Crimea and security issues. The military bases in Crimea—those that Ukraine didn't need—would be Russian. Russia supplied Ukraine with energy resources at half the global market price. I witnessed this during both Yeltsin's and Putin's tenures. There were normal relations."