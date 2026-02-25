Presidents of Belarus and Russia held one-to-one discussion before Supreme State Council meeting

Belarusian and Russian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin met privately for about an hour in the Kremlin before the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.

The Union State Summit's agenda includes seven items related to bilateral integration cooperation. These include progress on the key areas of implementation of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2024-2026, as well as the draft preparation of a similar document for 2027-2029.