"We need to focus on our own strength" - Lukashenko on joint import substitution policy with Russia

"We're in the same boat. Therefore, as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and I have agreed, we need to focus on our own strengths. Sanctions or not, we need to focus on our own strengths," the head of state emphasized.

"There are still a number of problems that need to be addressed. But President Putin and I will solve them. The main thing is that governors and business leaders understand that we need our own technology. Technology. Look, we have so much technology. We even threw it away and forgot it, rushing to the West, from Soviet times. But now we've realized that we had decent technology. And it's alive and well today, and we need to use it. We need to do our own thing. We can ensure our independence in virtually all areas," Alexander Lukashenko noted.