"We need to focus on our own strength" - Lukashenko on joint import substitution policy with Russia
Speaking at a meeting with Alexander Sokolov, Governor of Russia's Kirov Region, on January 19, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that both countries must first and foremost focus on their own strengths and resources, BELTA reports.
"We're in the same boat. Therefore, as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and I have agreed, we need to focus on our own strengths. Sanctions or not, we need to focus on our own strengths," the head of state emphasized.
"There are still a number of problems that need to be addressed. But President Putin and I will solve them. The main thing is that governors and business leaders understand that we need our own technology. Technology. Look, we have so much technology. We even threw it away and forgot it, rushing to the West, from Soviet times. But now we've realized that we had decent technology. And it's alive and well today, and we need to use it. We need to do our own thing. We can ensure our independence in virtually all areas," Alexander Lukashenko noted.
The President cited the microelectronics industry, which is in demand in both military and civilian technology, as an example of successful cooperation with Russia in import substitution.
"We must survive these difficult times," the Belarusian leader emphasized.