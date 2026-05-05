Airlines Cancel Flights en Masse due to Rising Fuel Prices

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Global aviation is experiencing a massive crisis. According to media reports, 12,000 flights were cancelled in May in just two weeks, with the total number of seats reduced by 2 million. The main reason is the doubling of fuel prices since the start of the war in Iran.

Lufthansa led the way in cancellations, eliminating 4,000 flights in May, while Turkish Airlines and Air China led the way in seat reductions.

The situation is further complicated by the closure of airports in the Persian Gulf, which has affected a third of all routes between Europe and Asia.