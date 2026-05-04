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Arms Supplies to Kiev in Question
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Some American officials believe Kiev won't be able to hold out for more than two days without international support. Trump previously even declared that Ukraine has lost militarily.
Furthermore, new American arms deliveries to the Kiev regime are in question due to US needs amid the situation with Iran, Foreign Policy magazine reports.
The United States has warned European allies, including the UK, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia, of serious delays in military supplies, citing the war against Iran as depleting stockpiles.