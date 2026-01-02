Belarus, Russia, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile condemn US aggression against Venezuela

The United States launched a major strike against Venezuela. Caracas and three Venezuelan states were attacked. At least 11 military and civilian targets, including gas transportation infrastructure, were shelled.

Belarus, Russia, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile condemned US aggression against Venezuela. Argentina and Poland responded positively to Maduro's capture. The UN has not yet commented on the situation. Spain called for de-escalation. Maduro's supporters are currently gathering in Caracas.

According to the Venezuelan Constitution, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will now lead the country. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, according to the New York Times. Their number is still unknown. As a reminder, the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife was previously reported.