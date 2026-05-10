Bloomberg: White House Invites Top Business Leaders to Accompany Trump to China

The White House is inviting top business leaders to accompany US President Donald Trump on his trip to China this week. The list includes Tesla founder Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and others, RIA Novosti reports, citing Bloomberg.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Trump would pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.

"The White House is inviting Elon Musk of Tesla, Tim Cook of Apple Inc., (Boeing President - ed.) Kelly Ortberg, and the leaders of other major companies to accompany President Donald Trump on his trip to China this week," the agency's publication stated.

According to a White House official, the list of invited entrepreneurs also includes Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, and Meta President Dina Powell. The agency clarified that Trump will also be accompanied on the trip by MasterCard President Michael Miebach, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and many others.

"A group of more than a dozen top executives is accompanying Trump on this visit, which the US president hopes will lead to a number of business deals and procurement agreements with Beijing. It includes primarily representatives of large financial, technology, aerospace, and agricultural companies," Bloomberg reported.