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Britain Lacks Funding to Purchase Weapons
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UK will be unable to afford new weapons purchases until 2030 due to a lack of funds, according to the former head of the British Strategic Command.
In an interview with The Times, Richard Barrons emphasized that the army barely has enough money for tanks, helicopters, and artillery, but not for highly autonomous systems such as drones, kamikaze drones, and artificial intelligence systems.
Barrons also warned that lack of investment is depleting the industrial base and forcing defense companies to move production overseas.