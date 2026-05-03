Britain Lacks Funding to Purchase Weapons

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The UK will be unable to afford new weapons purchases until 2030 due to a lack of funds, according to the former head of the British Strategic Command.

In an interview with The Times, Richard Barrons emphasized that the army barely has enough money for tanks, helicopters, and artillery, but not for highly autonomous systems such as drones, kamikaze drones, and artificial intelligence systems.