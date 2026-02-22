3.73 BYN
Brussels Fails to Approve 20th Package of Sanctions against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On February 23, EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels to approve the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. However, Hungary thwarted this plan: Budapest announced it plans to continue blocking all EU decisions favoring Kiev until Ukraine resumes pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
Hungary and Slovakia intend to continue pressuring Kiev. For example, the Slovaks have promised to cut off electricity to Ukraine and halt diesel fuel supplies on February 23. Hungary may also join this energy blockade.
Kiev claims the Druzhba pipeline is damaged, but Budapest and Bratislava consider Zelensky's policy sabotage.