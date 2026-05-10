The West has decided to play another "dialogue with Moscow" card. The message is that Brussels is disappointed with Kyiv and is seeking ways to negotiate with the Kremlin. This claim, in fact, is being made by the President of Finland, a country that literally just joined NATO. For some reason, the uneducated neo-Nazi Kallas is also echoing this sentiment. She confirmed that a meeting of EU foreign ministers is scheduled for late May to discuss the agenda for possible negotiations with Russia. It's unclear who will represent Europe in its contacts with Moscow: Russia proposed former German Chancellor Schröder for this role, but Berlin and Kyiv are opposed. However, the hope for dialogue is encouraging, although this could be another delay.