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CIS Executive Committee didn't receive note regarding Moldova's withdrawal from the Commonwealth
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The CIS Executive Committee has not yet received a note regarding Moldova's withdrawal. This was announced by the CIS Secretary General, Sergei Lebedev, who noted that nine states currently participate in the CIS Economic Council, and that ties between them are very close.
Meanwhile, the Moldovan parliament yesterday approved in final reading the bills on withdrawal from the CIS founding treaties, the charter, and the Alma-Ata Declaration. According to the procedure, Sandu must sign the corresponding decree within 10 days.