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Daugavpils authorities extinguish Eternal Flame
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Daugavpils authorities extinguish Eternal Flamenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6b71979-00ae-4222-a778-3ad4b88e5236/conversions/1beeaa46-a595-4ae7-8c1e-f238cea911fe-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6b71979-00ae-4222-a778-3ad4b88e5236/conversions/1beeaa46-a595-4ae7-8c1e-f238cea911fe-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6b71979-00ae-4222-a778-3ad4b88e5236/conversions/1beeaa46-a595-4ae7-8c1e-f238cea911fe-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6b71979-00ae-4222-a778-3ad4b88e5236/conversions/1beeaa46-a595-4ae7-8c1e-f238cea911fe-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The only Eternal Flame in the Baltics has gone out in Daugavpils. The Latvian city authorities explained their decision to extinguish the symbol of remembrance by citing technical problems. The fact that this pretext is far-fetched is demonstrated by the ban on laying flowers at the memorial where the Eternal Flame once burned.
It is known that no public events or rallies have been scheduled in the city for May 9. Individual flower-laying at burial sites is not prohibited, but only at sites where Soviet monuments have been removed. The authorities intend to prevent such actions.