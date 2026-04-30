In the heart of Vienna, demonstrators have openly called for Austria to withdraw from the European Union, sharply criticizing the government’s support for Ukraine and what they see as the damaging consequences of EU policies.

Protest Details

The rally took place outside the Federal Chancellery, where participants held placards advocating for Austria’s cherished neutrality, condemning NATO, and criticizing the sanctions regime, rising prices, and government decisions. Banners also carried appeals for peace and expressed discontent with international organizations.

Some of the most prominent slogans included:

- “Cheap fuel, electricity, gas and food — instead of sanctions”

- “We refuse to freeze for your politics”

- “Yes to neutrality and peace — no to NATO”

Voices of the Protest

Martin Rutter, one of the organizers, addressed the crowd from the stage:

“Nobody wants wars financed by Austrian taxpayers.”

He fiercely criticized Austria’s support for Ukraine and broader EU policies, urging the country to exit the bloc entirely. Rutter expressed outrage over the government’s decision to cut social benefits for Austrian citizens to fund aid to Ukraine. He also denounced the sanctions on Russia, arguing they have driven up energy prices, and called for Austria to preserve its longstanding neutrality.

Demonstration and March