Delving into Abyss: America Forges a New Nuclear Bunker-Breaker

The United States has embarked upon the development of a new bunker-busting bomb fitted with a nuclear warhead. To fund the project, the American Department of Energy is requesting approximately 100 million dollars to be included in its budget for the next fiscal year.

As a spokesman for the department declared, the weapon will grant nuclear capabilities to strike the most hardened and deeply buried targets. Officials offered no details on the current stage of development, nor did they disclose the projected yield of the new munition.