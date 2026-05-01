3.77 BYN
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Delving into Abyss: America Forges a New Nuclear Bunker-Breaker
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Delving into Abyss: America Forges a New Nuclear Bunker-Breakernews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4085620-b99a-4ef4-b449-309e62cb2ec2/conversions/c40d1f02-6901-45dc-b8c6-9add57455d1e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4085620-b99a-4ef4-b449-309e62cb2ec2/conversions/c40d1f02-6901-45dc-b8c6-9add57455d1e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4085620-b99a-4ef4-b449-309e62cb2ec2/conversions/c40d1f02-6901-45dc-b8c6-9add57455d1e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4085620-b99a-4ef4-b449-309e62cb2ec2/conversions/c40d1f02-6901-45dc-b8c6-9add57455d1e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States has embarked upon the development of a new bunker-busting bomb fitted with a nuclear warhead. To fund the project, the American Department of Energy is requesting approximately 100 million dollars to be included in its budget for the next fiscal year.
As a spokesman for the department declared, the weapon will grant nuclear capabilities to strike the most hardened and deeply buried targets. Officials offered no details on the current stage of development, nor did they disclose the projected yield of the new munition.
At present, the only specialised air-delivered munition capable of deep penetration remains the B61-11 nuclear bomb.