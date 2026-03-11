Dmitriev on Talks with U.S.: The West Recognizes Destructiveness of Sanctions against Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbad6475-2b2a-4752-be18-b25c75d19c5c/conversions/81876ec8-5721-45f4-93fb-986de6cd4963-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbad6475-2b2a-4752-be18-b25c75d19c5c/conversions/81876ec8-5721-45f4-93fb-986de6cd4963-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbad6475-2b2a-4752-be18-b25c75d19c5c/conversions/81876ec8-5721-45f4-93fb-986de6cd4963-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbad6475-2b2a-4752-be18-b25c75d19c5c/conversions/81876ec8-5721-45f4-93fb-986de6cd4963-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Some details have emerged from the meeting between the American and Russian delegations in the United States. Discussions focused on the global energy crisis amid the current struggling situation.

As stated by Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, the United States and other countries are beginning to better understand the key role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring global economic stability. At the same time, they also start recognizing the ineffectiveness and destructive nature of sanctions against Russia.

Dmitriev also said that the meeting discussed promising projects that could contribute to the resumption of Russian-American relations.