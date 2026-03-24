ECHR May Condemn Latvia for Restricting Russian Language

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The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) may condemn Latvia for Russophobia. The ECHR has accepted a complaint regarding the ban on the use of the Russian language in election campaigning.

According to human rights activists, the court sees this case as a potential precedent for all of Europe in matters of freedom of speech.

In February 2025, the Constitutional Court upheld the law banning the use of the Russian language in campaigning. The reason cited was the current geopolitical situation, which allegedly makes Russian a risk factor for the spread of disinformation.