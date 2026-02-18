3.74 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Economist: US and Russia Negotiating $12 Trillion Deal
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Economist: US and Russia Negotiating $12 Trillion Dealnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e180a714-db77-40fe-8e31-a97e9b2e466c/conversions/aac32b18-0791-4376-b479-5dc8c13381f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e180a714-db77-40fe-8e31-a97e9b2e466c/conversions/aac32b18-0791-4376-b479-5dc8c13381f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e180a714-db77-40fe-8e31-a97e9b2e466c/conversions/aac32b18-0791-4376-b479-5dc8c13381f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e180a714-db77-40fe-8e31-a97e9b2e466c/conversions/aac32b18-0791-4376-b479-5dc8c13381f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US and Russia are negotiating economic agreements worth $12 trillion, according to The Economist.
In addition to the previously mentioned tunnel under the Bering Strait, another large-scale project is being discussed: the creation of a data center powered by nuclear power plants.
For the US, this is a matter of paramount importance. Trump, along with the digital oligarchs, hopes to ensure American leadership in artificial intelligence, but the US is woefully short of the energy capacity to achieve this. Relying on Russian nuclear technology could become a way for the US to solve a virtually insoluble problem.