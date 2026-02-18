In addition to the previously mentioned tunnel under the Bering Strait, another large-scale project is being discussed: the creation of a data center powered by nuclear power plants.

For the US, this is a matter of paramount importance. Trump, along with the digital oligarchs, hopes to ensure American leadership in artificial intelligence, but the US is woefully short of the energy capacity to achieve this. Relying on Russian nuclear technology could become a way for the US to solve a virtually insoluble problem.