Estonian Intelligence on Russia's Attack on NATO: No Cause for Panic
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Data from the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has confirmed that Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries. This was stated by the Director General of the Service, Kaupo Rozin, according to BelTA, citing Estonian media.
"There is no cause for panic: according to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia has no intention of attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state next year," Rozin noted in the introduction to the Foreign Intelligence Service's annual report. "We will likely reach a similar conclusion next year," he added.
Russian authorities have previously repeatedly denied claims that Russia intends to attack European countries and NATO.