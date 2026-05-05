EU Commissioner: World Hits Largest and Most Severe Energy Crisis

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The world is facing the largest and most severe energy crisis in modern history, according to Dan Jørgensen, the EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing. He emphasized that the sharp rise in resource prices has become a serious test for the economies of all European countries.

Due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the European Union has been forced to spend colossal sums on fuel. In total, energy imports amounted to over €300 billion during this period.