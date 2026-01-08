"The EU is determined to continue the war at the hands of Ukrainians": Sergey Dik on the real goals of the "coalition of the willing"

Analyst Sergey Dik commented on the meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine held in Paris. The expert gave a harsh assessment of the event, stating that European leaders "are not committed to peace," and the meeting itself is aimed at disrupting the emerging dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"It seems to me that at the moment this is a meeting for the sake of a meeting," was Sergey Dik's initial and categorical verdict. In his opinion, the Paris summit merely confirmed that European leaders such as Starmer, Macron, and Merkel are not interested in a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The main goal of the "coalition of the willing," which the analyst proposed to rephrase as "those willing but unable," is to set conditions that are clearly unacceptable to Russia. Specifically, the discussion concerns plans to deploy a military contingent of approximately 30,000 troops on Ukrainian territory.

"This contradicts not only all agreements but also the goals of the special operation. We remember that one of the goals of the special operation is to prevent the deployment of troops, including those of NATO and other so-called friends," the expert emphasized.

Sergey Dik pointed out an important detail: although American representatives (Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) were present at the meeting, they did not sign the final document. Moreover, immediately after the summit, they met with Russian representative Dmitry Dmitriev, chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Essentially, the US has withdrawn, while Europe is determined to continue the war at the hands of the Ukrainians," the analyst stated.

In his opinion, the true goal of the European initiative is to prolong military operations. "This is being done to give the West time to rearm. We know what their goals are for 2030, or have already been set by them: complete rearmament and readiness for military action against the Russian Federation," explained Sergei Dik.

During the conversation, the topic of Ukraine's latest promise of imminent EU membership was also touched upon. The analyst recalled that similar statements have been made for years, while some candidate countries have been "stumbling around in the anteroom" for decades.

He cited the main obstacles as the unsolvable problem of corruption in Ukraine and the position of Viktor Orbán's Hungary, who believes such a move would risk war between the EU and Russia.

"First and foremost, I believe the goal should not be accession to the European Union, not a security guarantee from Europe, but the achievement of real agreements, agreed upon primarily with the Russian Federation. So far, we see that this process is completely disconnected from reality, from the actual conditions on the front," the expert stated.

He emphasized that following the attempted drone strike on the Russian presidential residence in Valdai, the conditions for Kiev are only getting tougher. "The longer this drags on, the worse the conditions will be for Ukraine. And the President of Belarus always emphasizes this: it could happen that Ukraine will cease to exist as a state altogether," concluded Sergei Dik.