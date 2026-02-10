The European Union remains silent and has not responded to Moscow's initiative to conclude a mutual non-aggression pact. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

According to him, the possibility of guarantees is not considered an element of the European position in principle. Such an approach precludes the very possibility of EU participation in the peace process.

As a reminder, Moscow voiced this idea in late 2025. Non-aggression pledges would help eliminate mutual suspicions and allow the parties to return to constructive cooperation.

Grushko appears to be right when he asserts that such an approach completely excludes the EU from any serious discussion of peace. This is a bad sign in every sense. If this is pure ignorance, it borders on rudeness. Digging deeper, the lack of a response is an answer. If they refuse to sign, does that mean they're holding the door open for an attack?