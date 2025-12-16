Against the backdrop of regular provocations at borders and discussions within the EU about confiscating Russian assets, Belarus is compelled to constantly strengthen its security and respond asymmetrically to these challenges. In the program "Actual Interview," analyst Sergey Dik discussed the threats facing the country and the potential consequences for the global system of Western policies.

As noted by the expert, during the Security Council meeting, the head of state stated that Belarus is under constant provocation from neighboring Lithuania and Poland.

"Various flights of balloons, drones—our Western neighbors are continually trying to create instability along our borders," Sergey Dik stated.

According to him, despite the situation in Ukraine “appearing to stabilize,” tensions remain high. It is necessary not only to deploy border troops but also to form a second line of defense, which adds an extra burden to the budget. These ongoing tests of resilience keep Belarus on high alert.

"The President emphasizes that Belarus is a peaceful country, but we keep our powder dry. We must be ready at any moment to repel any aggressor," the analyst quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Sergey Dik reminded of the agreements with Russia on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, which serve as a guarantee of security. The upcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly will be a crucial event where responses to many challenges will be discussed.

The expert, agreeing with the opinion of Security Council Secretary Alexander Wolfovich, also commented on Lithuania’s intentions to seize Belarusian assets to compensate carriers for losses caused by closed borders: “That is theft.”

He believes that such steps by Lithuania follow the course set by senior EU partners, who plan to discuss the confiscation of frozen Russian funds for “reparations” at the upcoming summit on December 18-19. The analyst warns that this is an extremely dangerous game.

"I believe such actions could undermine the entire financial system of the European Union," he warned.

The risk lies in the fact that any country, whether from the “Global South” or Saudi Arabia, will see that investments in European assets are unreliable, as they could be frozen at any moment under the pretext of “reparations.” This would undermine trust in the fundamental principles that once underpinned the prosperity of countries like Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg—banking secrecy and inviolability of property.

"The financial system built after World War II could simply collapse," Sergey Dik predicted.

The expert perceives signs of weakness and panic rather than strength in the current EU policies. “This is panic, decline. They realize that the economic crisis will lead to capital flight from Europe,” he stated.

Steps such as Germany’s attempt to deploy troops in the Baltics—first time since World War II—are, in his view, an unacceptable escalation. Meanwhile, real power is shifting to other regions.

"Right now, there is a very real danger that Europe will be left on the sidelines of global development," the analyst noted.

Sergey Dik pointed out that new centers of power are emerging in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as evidenced by recent visits by the Belarusian president. Europe, losing its technologies and specialists (who migrate, for example, to the U.S.), risks turning into a technologically backward province.