German industry is experiencing the sharpest recession in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. The opinion of one of the experts of the Federal Republic of Germany is quoted by Berliner Zeitung. Statistics on industrial production show that the current recession is deeper and longer than the major structural crises of the 20th century. According to a study by the German Industrial Association, the industry is now under more pressure than ever before. There is a serious risk of deindustrialization on the background of migration of enterprises and the departure of many medium-sized companies. According to experts, the Federal Republic of Germany is no longer an attractive place to do business.