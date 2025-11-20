American officials have warned NATO allies that if Ukraine refuses to accept the peace plan proposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, it will be presented with an alternative deal that will be "much worse." This was reported by TASS, citing the British newspaper The Guardian.

During a meeting in Kiev on November 21, U.S. Army Ground Forces Secretary Daniel Driscoll told NATO ambassadors that "any deal is imperfect, but it must be reached as soon as possible." The atmosphere at these negotiations was described as "gloomy." An anonymous source from the European diplomatic corps characterized the meeting as a "nightmarish" encounter, reminiscent of the controversial conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the White House earlier this year.