Meeting of EU, US, and Ukrainian representatives on peace plan to take place on November 23

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f921c5b-e2f2-4201-a5cd-4fac465ab3b8/conversions/ec829e03-3ab6-4eed-8fa5-5a025d5294fa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f921c5b-e2f2-4201-a5cd-4fac465ab3b8/conversions/ec829e03-3ab6-4eed-8fa5-5a025d5294fa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f921c5b-e2f2-4201-a5cd-4fac465ab3b8/conversions/ec829e03-3ab6-4eed-8fa5-5a025d5294fa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f921c5b-e2f2-4201-a5cd-4fac465ab3b8/conversions/ec829e03-3ab6-4eed-8fa5-5a025d5294fa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington's peace plan will be discussed at a meeting of representatives of leading EU countries with their counterparts from the US and Ukraine on Sunday in Geneva, TASS reports.

Whose specific participants in the Geneva meeting have not yet been specified.

In addition, an emergency EU summit on Ukraine will be held in Angola on November 24. "I have invited the leaders of the 27 EU countries to hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine in Luanda on Monday," European Council President António Costa wrote on social media. The choice of location for the meeting is explained by the fact that an EU-African Union summit is scheduled in Angola on November 24.

António Costa confirmed that the main topic of discussion would be the US-proposed "28-point plan," which, he said, "contains the provisions necessary for a long-term settlement."