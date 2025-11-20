3.68 BYN
Meeting of EU, US, and Ukrainian representatives on peace plan to take place on November 23
Washington's peace plan will be discussed at a meeting of representatives of leading EU countries with their counterparts from the US and Ukraine on Sunday in Geneva, TASS reports.
Whose specific participants in the Geneva meeting have not yet been specified.
In addition, an emergency EU summit on Ukraine will be held in Angola on November 24. "I have invited the leaders of the 27 EU countries to hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine in Luanda on Monday," European Council President António Costa wrote on social media. The choice of location for the meeting is explained by the fact that an EU-African Union summit is scheduled in Angola on November 24.
António Costa confirmed that the main topic of discussion would be the US-proposed "28-point plan," which, he said, "contains the provisions necessary for a long-term settlement."
Earlier, the leaders of the European Commission, several EU countries, the UK, Norway, Canada, and Japan issued a joint statement noting that the US plan "requires further refinement." They expressed concern about the clause concerning the reduction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They also called on the US to take into account the views of EU and NATO countries on "issues that concern them." This refers to EU sanctions against Russia and the European Commission's plans to expropriate Russian assets.