Irresponsible action or an attempt to escalate tensions to a new level? A scandal has been unfolding in East Asia for several days over statements by the new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Speaking in the Japanese parliament, she stated that extraordinary circumstances involving Taiwan involving the use of military force could be considered a situation threatening the existence of the Land of the Rising Sun. This statement sparked a storm of criticism not only in China but also within Japan itself.

Why? This is perhaps the main question in this situation. We won't delve too deeply into the history of territorial issues in relations between China and Japan. It was a long and complex process, and dialogue only began to develop in the 1970s. Let's focus on the key points. Taiwan, according to the one-China principle, is Chinese territory. Let's make a quick remark: the overwhelming majority of the world agrees with this, including official Minsk. Therefore, according to this concept, any issues between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are China's internal affairs.

Diplomatic scandal: Japanese Prime Minister's speech sparks controversy

Now, let's look in more detail at what has been happening between Beijing and Tokyo over the past two weeks. Xi Jinping and Sanae Takaichi had a fairly constructive dialogue on the sidelines of the informal APEC meeting in Korea, which took place at the end of October. At the time, the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister spoke of the importance of peace and stability in the region, and described China as an important neighbor.

However, later, at the same APEC summit, Takaichi met with a Taiwanese representative, and after returning to Tokyo, in the Japanese parliament, the new Prime Minister began hinting at Japanese military intervention in the Taiwan issue.

Militaristic rhetoric – is the Japanese Prime Minister fueling conflict?

And it's important to understand that these aren't just words, but a concept enshrined in Japanese law. Russia's RBC reminds us that the term refers to an armed attack on a close ally of Japan that poses a clear threat to its territory or the lives of its citizens. In such a case, the Japanese government can invoke the collective self-defense mechanism, which would give the green light to the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to Sanae Takaichi's statements

How can such statements contribute to the establishment of contacts between China and Japan? They don't. The Chinese government's response was immediate. Beijing called for greater prudence in such statements. The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to the Japanese Prime Minister's statement by valuing peace and honoring its obligations. However, Beijing will never compromise or make any concessions on important fundamental issues, said Lin Jian, the ministry's spokesperson.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to declare his "unacceptable remarks." The Chinese ambassador sent a similar message to the Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister. The Chinese Consul in Osaka also responded personally on social media. This is all diplomatic, and while it's important, it's just words. Military escalation raises far more serious concerns.

Tokyo's positions on the Taiwan issue are divided

Takaichi also stated that she assumed a worst-case scenario, but she doesn't intend to back down. Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Minoru, for his part, emphasized at a recent press conference that the Japanese government's position on Taiwan is consistent with the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement and remains unchanged. As a reminder, the document enshrines Japan's recognition of the "one China" principle. This creates a discrepancy between the statements of the Prime Minister and the Chief Cabinet Secretary. Various political forces in Japan are already pointing to Takaichi's incompetence on security matters. Others are hinting at the influence of US strategic interests over Japan's security realities.