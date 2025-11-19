Lukashenko emphasizes priority of developing industrial schools in Belarus

At a meeting on the development of science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the President of Belarus emphasized the priority of developing industrial schools in the country, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that Belarus has many competencies, but it cannot stand still. "We need to strengthen our industrial schools," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that this is precisely where funds should be allocated to ensure that domestic products are superior to their foreign counterparts.

As an example, he cited the tasks of developing MTZ tractor production. "Improve quality, create a supertractor from the tractor we have," the Belarusian leader advised.

The President emphasized the importance of closing the gap between manufacturers, who should act as customers, and researchers, who represent the scientific community. This is, among other things, the responsibility of the State Committee for Science and Technology.

Petr Parkhomchik, Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee and a longtime industrial veteran, also spoke about the importance of close ties between science and industry in his speech at the meeting. He noted the importance of quickly implementing developments and prototypes, bringing them to the serial production stage.