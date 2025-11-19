Media continue to reveal details of the US peace plan for Ukraine. Bloomberg writes that the document threatens Zelensky with humiliation.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian politician is trying his best to oppose the agreement promoted by Washington. The American side has already made it clear to Kiev that it expects the proposals to be accepted. The White House confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff are working on the plan. They are negotiating simultaneously with Moscow and Kiev.

Carolyn Levitt, White House Press Secretary:

"We have been working with both sides, and those negotiations are ongoing. As always, I will not publicly discuss the details of this plan because it is still a work in progress, but President Trump supports this plan. It is a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine. We believe it should be acceptable to both sides. We are working very hard to implement it."