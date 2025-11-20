3.68 BYN
UK preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
London is preparing a plan for sending troops to Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Bloomberg reports. The UK intends to send its non-combat units "deep into Ukrainian territory," away from the line of contact.
The publication notes that the issue arose amid an escalating dispute between London and Brussels. The EU demanded €2 billion from Britain for access to its defense fund, but Britain rejected the request. Against this backdrop, according to the agency, ministers also discussed possible scenarios for participating in "post-war security" in Ukraine.
It is specified that London intends to adjust the plan depending on the terms of any peace agreement.