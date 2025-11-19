Head of Lithuanian Logistics Company: The Country Has Lost Its Transit Status

"These are clearly the Lithuanian authorities' mistakes. What risks do the authorities face if they make the wrong decision? What are they sacrificing? The carriers' risks include equipment repairs, a shortage of cargo, and drivers. I don't understand why they're shifting their problems from their own to ours. They made the decision to close the border, but we'll count the losses later. We've already lost our transit status, and it will be very difficult to regain it. The Poles have intercepted our orders; they're clapping their hands, transporting them, counting their profits, while we're sitting here counting our losses. There's nothing to do at work."