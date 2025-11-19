3.67 BYN
Iran's capital may be moved from Tehran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran's capital may be moved from Tehran. This decision was announced by President Masoud Pezeshkian.
He called this a necessary step. The reasons are the city's overcrowding and the acute water shortage, which threatens a humanitarian crisis.
In March, the country already faced a massive water shortage in four provinces, including Tehran itself. A year-long drought has dried up rivers and reservoirs, and dams have become ineffective.
The head of state emphasized that Tehran's current infrastructure is unable to cope with these challenges, and authorities see relocating the capital as the only option. The exact location of the country's new capital is still unknown.