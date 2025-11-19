3.68 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.41 BYN
Europol Sounds Alarm Over Involvement of Minors in Online Crimes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Europol Sounds Alarm Over Involvement of Minors in Online Crimesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ede2da-ad73-4ba4-a19d-7d8d442b0b39/conversions/38e9e7fb-89e7-4fe1-855f-80172b54ae45-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ede2da-ad73-4ba4-a19d-7d8d442b0b39/conversions/38e9e7fb-89e7-4fe1-855f-80172b54ae45-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ede2da-ad73-4ba4-a19d-7d8d442b0b39/conversions/38e9e7fb-89e7-4fe1-855f-80172b54ae45-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ede2da-ad73-4ba4-a19d-7d8d442b0b39/conversions/38e9e7fb-89e7-4fe1-855f-80172b54ae45-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Europol is warning of a threat. Criminal groups in the European Union are using children as weapons, luring them into illegal activities online.
The head of Europol identified the use of artificial intelligence and drug trafficking as the main problems complicating crime detection in the region. She emphasized that more than 100 cases have been registered of minors being involved in violent crimes online. Among them are 10 cases of contract killings.
Another pressing issue in the EU is drug trafficking. The head of Europol noted that drugs are widely distributed in the community, and criminals use submarines to transport them from Latin and South America.