Fire disrupts climate summit talks in Brazil
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A massive fire broke out at the climate conference in Brazil in the midst of negotiations that were expected to conclude with agreements on combating global warming.
One thousand participants had to be urgently evacuated. Twenty-one people required medical attention – 19 suffered smoke inhalation, and two suffered panic attacks.
The flames burned through the fabric coverings of the pavilions, and smoke quickly filled the space. Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire. An electrical fault may have been the cause.