227 People Abducted by Militants from School in Nigeria

Armed militants have abducted 215 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nigeria during the early hours of Friday, reports TASS citing AFP.

According to sources, some of the kidnapped students managed to escape.

The incident occurred after the government had issued a directive to close the school to visitors due to numerous militant attacks. However, this order was reportedly ignored by the management of St. Mary’s School.

Earlier, Nigerian television channel Arise reported only about 52 students abducted during the militant attack.