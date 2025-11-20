A major discussion on science took place on November 21 at the Palace of Independence in Minsk. The President of Belarus convened a meeting that involved not only scientists but also industrialists, government officials, and regional governors—everyone responsible, in one way or another, for fundamental research and applied science.

Without science, there will be no country! It is precisely science that must become the true driver of Belarus’s development. But to achieve this, significant economic returns and the integration of innovations into the real sector are necessary.

The strategy has been outlined—tactics are essential, emphasized President Alexander Lukashenko. He had announced this meeting several times to jointly devise proposals for further development.

An analysis of the activities of the Academy of Sciences revealed: while there are obvious gaps, the potential exists to generate world-class research. In our rapid age, there is no time for delays: the moment has come for concrete action, stressed Lukashenko, otherwise, Belarus will be left behind.

Discussions covered both implementation and financing. The government has been instructed to thoroughly review all raised questions and issues, and to submit coordinated proposals by January 1.

The President repeatedly announced the importance of a high-level meeting with scientists. This topic has been prominent over the past six months—since the appointment of the new head of the Presidium of the Academy of Sciences. Vladimir Karanik was appointed to this position, promising the head of state that by the New Year, the system of the National Academy of Sciences would be reviewed and streamlined. This meeting became a concrete plan for the strategy and tactics that the Belarusian scientific community will pursue in the coming years.

Connecting Science and Practice

"We need to meet more often and discuss these issues so that practitioners can tell science what they need. In medicine, I believe, it’s the simplest—because there are RNPЦs (Republican Scientific and Practical Centers) where science and practice coexist. You understand what practice needs, and scientific developments are actively underway," expressed Lyudmila Makarina-Kibak, director of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology at the National Academy of Sciences.

What Do Young Scientists Hope For?

The same results are expected from industrialists—those creating machines, equipment, and robots for agriculture, among others. And greater returns are anticipated from young scientists. The issue of salaries was also raised. How much can one earn in science today?

Olga Masticaya, researcher at the Institute of Physico-Organic Chemistry of the NAS Belarus:

"Probably from one and a half thousand Belarusian rubles up to some unknown limit. We develop certain projects and register medicinal preparations. The main thing is to work hard, learn new things, and success will follow."

The key topic of the meeting was how to make the "idea—development—testing—introduction into production—good salaries" chain as efficient as possible. That’s why the audience included not only scientists but also industry officials, regional governors, and government members.

President Lukashenko appeared precisely on time. The discussion about punctuality and larger issues came a bit later. The conversation started with another frequently discussed topic recently: raising the status of scientists.

Addressing the participants, Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he had announced this meeting multiple times before. The current head of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, Vladimir Karanik, proposed holding a meeting in a dialogue format rather than a congress as before.

"I’ve been thinking for a week about how to elevate your status. No one, except the scientist himself, can do that. It’s you who must do it," said the leader.

He posed a direct question: where is the scientist whose name resonates—not necessarily worldwide or even in the post-Soviet space, but at least within Belarus?

"This is not only a question for me but also for you—the status of a scientist. Remember, if you don’t improve it—you will have no status at all. Status is not salary or money. It’s your level as a scientist. So, seek your status within yourself," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

Reflecting on the status of scientists, Lukashenko drew parallels with the situation in law enforcement and the military during the 1990s. He noted that he personally contributed to raising their status back then and is ready to do the same for scientists. However, the police and military during the difficult period of 2020 demonstrated their status through action—protecting the country and society. "They thereby raised their status to the highest level. Maybe the time has not yet come for scientists; perhaps 2020 was not the year when your status would rise," he said.

Examples from the Real Economy Sector

The President cited examples from the real economy—some impactful, others less so. The stance that "scientists did nothing" hurts particularly.

Funding for Science in 2026 is Planned to Increase by 22%

Belarus plans to boost science funding by 22% in 2026, doubling the share of high-tech industries within GDP. This is aimed at supporting scientific developments and startups based on knowledge. Despite the difficult years for the young state, the country has consistently invested in science and innovation. Yet, no one will pay just for the sake of paying—the increase in research activity must be justified.

Lukashenko: "Stand up and tell me who has not been paid for their scientific discoveries."

He emphasized that scientists are expected to produce tangible results. "If you have invented great drones, and they cannot be detained, seized, or shot down—if you’ve created an antidote to such drones, or achieved a breakthrough in rocket production—tell us about it. What have you done so that our country can be proud? Or have you implemented IT technologies? Where are they? Or perhaps you’ve invented a robot for milking cows—the most modern, the best in the world. Have you developed that? ” The President posed several questions. "This is relevant to me because we drain the countryside every year—there’s no one left. Tomorrow, no one will milk the cows, yet we love milk and dairy products and are proud of them."

He recounted how he once told his deputy: "Make a robot for your farm—no matter what it costs. We’ll put a small one to see how it works—an ordinary milking robot."

“That’s your status, salary, and money, if I speak openly," he added. "The path from idea to implementation is long. I understand that. Invent a scheme where we can pre-finance you until you create the final product—be it a press, a milking machine, or something else."

“And when you develop a cure for cancer—so that doctors don’t struggle in operating rooms but just give a pill—then the whole country will be proud. You are scientists. You demand that from me. Where have you seen that someone is paid just like that? We pre-finance but with guarantees and obligations. I’m setting you on the track we must discuss—what we haven’t done, what we haven’t achieved. Let’s strive for results," Lukashenko said.

Time for Concrete Action

Who will lead future breakthroughs? The average age of scientists at the NAS is 46. We’re not even talking about full academicians—at 45, they are already Doctors of Sciences. Under these conditions, how quickly should the personnel be rejuvenated, and is it necessary to do so fundamentally? This is a critical question.

Again, citing private examples, but recently in Belarus, young university leaders are often in their late 30s. This raises management issues: how well prepared is this person, and whether they are automatically seen as a leader capable of managing teams.

Patriotism in Science

Lukashenko also touched upon the importance of appointing young scientists to high positions, following the principle of rejuvenating the scientific environment. "We appointed several new rectors and conducted a review of their teams. How are they working? Disgraceful. Arrogant and spoiled, to put it bluntly. Sometimes a rector calls a meeting—only his subordinates are less intelligent. They might be 2 hours late or not show up at all," he said. "We scheduled a meeting. How many minutes late was I? This is not only out of respect for you but also because through me, you represent the whole country. If the President is like this, so is the country."

He pointed out that scientists could truly prove themselves during the pandemic. The leader urged passing through this difficult time without succumbing to calls to halt enterprises and the economy. This approach faced critics at home but was later recognized as correct abroad. "Where were you, scientists? Why didn’t you bring me ideas? ” he asked. "What kind of status do you need? How do you work for your country?"

Lukashenko added: "How do you work for your country? The figures I mentioned sit there, considering themselves great scientists—yet they think they are on the West. So go! Over 100,000 have left, and they don’t know how to return. Every day I get letters: 'Sorry, Alexander Grigorievich, we are lost.' I tell them: ‘Contact the Swedish commission—there’s one that makes decisions. You have humiliated the people, me, and others. Go to the people—there’s a commission. Let them decide.' ”

He asked: "Am I wrong? You want to live in a sovereign, independent country. Without science, there can be no country. And now is a crucial moment—science is vital. Are you ready for this?" he asked. "If you are, then let’s start working without ambitions or pretensions. Dmitry Nikolaevich, those so-called science managers who disrespect their subordinates—drive them out while we still have authority. Let them go West. First, wash dishes there, then invent something."

“That’s my frank message to you,” he concluded.

Policy on Personnel Training and Security

All of this is part of a security policy. Scientific developments can easily be leaked if individuals seek employment elsewhere or see their future in another country. So, what’s the point in supporting projects within Belarus if talented people are tempted to leave? This is a challenge faced by the entire world—combatting intellectual outflow. Regardless of how creative or promising individuals are, their desire to work for Belarus is equally important.

Strategy and Tactics

The President emphasized that now, besides strategy, tactics are crucial. "It’s time for concrete actions because time has chosen us. No one will do it for us. We cannot leave this 'legacy' to our children," he said.

He also spoke about the role of scientists (especially educators) in nurturing youth: "Much depends on you, scientists involved in education. You are the future elite. And much depends on rectors. Think about the issues I raised and what I said. Let’s discuss this in that context."

The current head of the Academy will have the first word. The former head of the Academy is also present. Immediate issues include the declining number of PhD and Doctor of Sciences candidates, the overall reduction of researchers, and equipment wear and tear. But the core problem remains the link between science and industry .

The Role of Enterprises in Scientific Discoveries

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the NAS Presidium:

"Innovation and GDP are not only, and in many countries, not primarily, about state expenditure. In applied research and development, the real sector of the economy must be the driving force, regardless of ownership. As shown on the slide, the amount of enterprise and organizational expenditure on innovation in recent years has a negative trend. The ratio of industry to the state budget is almost 50:50, whereas in most developed countries, it’s 1:2 or 1:3. The share of the budget and a significant part of the real sector should be invested in innovation and new technologies—this is primarily the responsibility of the business sector, not the budget. Without this, it’s difficult to increase the competitiveness of products. The low percentage of commercialization of research results indicates the inefficiency of the scientific sector—less than 2% of the NAS Belarus system."

Regarding funding for scientists, Karanik proposed establishing clear criteria for research bonuses and increased discipline and regulations. He had 15 minutes for his report.

Lukashenko instructed the Prime Minister to consider these issues within the government, involve other responsible officials if necessary, and submit decisions by January 1. "All questions should be resolved. The proposals of the NAS leaders will form the basis," he said.

The President emphasized that the focus on scientists’ status, productivity, and the importance of science for the country’s future must be reflected in the final proposals.

"No delays from my side. I promise that within 24 hours, all your documents and those approved by the government will be signed—by me. We need to start working from January 1," he assured.

Ensuring Faster Experiments

Reduce bureaucratic hurdles as much as possible—this is also expected from scientists. Development projects should be free of unnecessary paperwork, with clear justifications. Not dissertations for their own sake—this applies to both humanitarian and engineering fields. The documentation process should not outweigh the cost or duration of the project itself.

"Decide on all issues—staff numbers, seniority, aging personnel, etc. It’s better to have 10 real scientists than a hundred just titled academic members, candidates, or doctors," said the President.

Principles of the Higher Attestation Commission (VAK)

The VAK has its own questions, mainly about the topics chosen for defense. It reports directly to the President and is independent of the Academy. On November 19, five new Doctors of Sciences were awarded titles, and such work is ongoing. Passing the VAK is challenging in Belarus. But what is concerning?

Alexander Guchok, head of the Belarusian Higher Attestation Commission:

"It is unacceptable to blur the line between science and non-science as a way to create massiveness in obtaining scientific degrees, leading to pseudo-reproduction of scientific personnel. Even worse, when we see imitation of scientific activity—when compilations and interpretations of already known achievements are presented as results."

He stressed that lowering the standards for dissertations is unacceptable. To develop a high-qualified scientific workforce, the preparation of research-oriented education must be strengthened, and the unwarranted increase in the number of degree holders must be prevented.

He also expressed concern over the disproportion in defended dissertations—social, humanitarian, versus natural sciences and engineering, which are critical for technological sovereignty. "Almost no dissertations are defended in priority areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, future energy, or unmanned technologies," he noted.

This disparity is hard to ignore. In the age of information technology, while art and linguistics remain important, the world is primarily governed by biologists, physicists, and mathematicians.

"We need not quantity but quality—scientists who can create, or at least train successors, in the fields we need," said the President.

Contracts of the Physical-Technical Institute of the NAS

The institute’s website features a "Catalog of Developments and Services," emphasizing its applied focus—particularly in creating and processing materials, such as strength and lightweight metals. Over the past year, they completed 800 contracts, indicating active orders from enterprises. However, funding remains a concern.

Vitaliy Zalesky, director of the Physical-Technical Institute:

"Attracting bank loans involves financial risks that hinder the development of domestic high-tech manufacturing. Currently, a mechanism exists allowing enterprises to purchase equipment without tenders if developed within government programs. We use this mechanism and see it as effective."

He added that if a project is successful, the enterprise receives quality equipment or technologies, produces products, and profits. If the output is less effective for reasons beyond the developer's control, the invested funds must be returned, even if production continues. This inflexibility discourages innovation within government programs.

The Impact of Science-Industry Links

Where science and industry do connect directly, the results benefit all of Belarus—from BELAZ (a major national brand) to domestic cars.

Petr Parchomchik, chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee:

"We began producing cars with BelAZ. Many skeptics doubted our choice, suggesting we should have gone to Europe for Volkswagen or Mercedes. But we trusted the leadership of that enterprise, who predicted a bright future. Today, that company produces 100,000 cars annually. Localization efforts are ongoing, and in a year or two, we’ll be stamping all the parts for car manufacturing."

The President asked whether there are developments in mechanical engineering.

"Why do we make a Western-style baler together with the Deputy Prime Minister? Because if we buy a Western baler, it works perfectly. Our own—often—breaks down before reaching the field. Is that wrong? We know how to do it, but I haven’t seen scientists working on it," he said.

Collaboration Between the NAS and the State Military-Industrial Complex

Military representatives have fewer questions today. Dmitry Pantus, chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee:

"In the last month and a half, we’ve had serious and productive work with the new head of the NAS Presidium. Two weeks ago, we signed a joint plan, clearly defining the areas where the NAS can assist the military-industrial complex. This help is vital. We’re implementing numerous projects. There have been successes and failures. Currently, the main issue for me is deadlines—especially since our President often shortens timelines by half. We have to work in parallel: develop, produce, and cooperate with partners for final products."

Practical Aspects of Belarusian Medicine

Belarusian science has strong Soviet roots, recognized by all. But without an impetus, falling behind could become a chasm. Fortunately, Belarusian doctors have managed to avoid this. Belarusian oncology methods are comparable to those in Germany or Israel. The name Borovlyany is well known worldwide.

Sergey Krasny, deputy director of the N.N. Alexandrov Research Institute of Oncology and Medical Radiology, said:

"Let me share an example to spark pride in our achievements. It’s about CAR-T cell technology—gene modification of lymphocytes to recognize and attack tumor cells. The Bioorganic Chemistry Institute developed a special genetic construct that is inserted into lymphocytes, making them target cancer cells. This treatment is used for lymphomas and leukemias, especially in advanced, chemo-resistant cases—patients who are essentially dying with about two months left."

He stated that Belarus has the most extensive experience with this technology in Eastern Europe. "In neighboring countries, it’s either nonexistent or still in infancy. We have treated 85 patients; 60% have been cured fully, with the rest significantly extending their lives. For multiple myeloma, the treatment has a 100% success rate," Krasny said.

The cost of a treatment course in Western Europe is about 500,000 euros, while in Belarus, it’s approximately $55,000. "Of course, it’s free for Belarusians," Krasny emphasized. "But this attracts foreigners—52 patients from neighboring countries. We earned $2.5 million just from the technology’s sales. Work is underway to develop similar methods for other cancers and diseases like lupus and multiple sclerosis. We hope for further success."

The President responded: "I’m hearing about these successes for the first time, but I’ll try to visit."

A New Cycle at the NAS Begins in January

The preliminary plan is to resolve all issues within the next month and a half—formalizing proposals so that from January 1, the new cycle at the NAS can begin.

Lukashenko said: "That foolishness is over. Hear me out. I don’t oppose you earning money, but not at the expense of others’ labor or equipment," he warned. "You will eliminate this during the scientific congress."

He also instructed to consider how to reward and pay those who honestly work on foreign orders and attract foreign currency. "Think about how we should pay for this. Don’t be stingy," he said.

"But then we need to localize and do it on a higher level. That’s what we should aim for," he added.