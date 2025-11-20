Lukashenko congratulates President and people of Lebanon on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the country's citizens and himself, congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the citizens of that country on Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Minsk values its partnership with Beirut, based on the principles of friendship and constructive interaction. We have great respect for your country's sovereign choice and its efforts to strengthen stability and prosperity," the message reads.

The head of state is convinced that strong historical ties and mutual interest will provide a reliable foundation for the further development of fruitful cooperation in all areas for the benefit of both countries.