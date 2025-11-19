"Lithuania's main tool, its product, is selling Russophobia to its European handlers. It can be done under any pretext, be it excesses, attacks, or statements directed at the Russian Federation, or even the same list directed at the Republic of Belarus—it makes absolutely no difference. By closing its border with Belarus, Lithuania primarily harmed its own citizens. In principle, everyone understands this in the current crisis in the European Union. But I wouldn't delude myself into saying that Lithuania has finally shown common sense and opened its border because it's primarily for their own benefit."