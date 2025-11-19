Requirements for science will be only tightened, and results will be adequately compensated. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this during a meeting on the development of science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, BELTA reports.

"We will only tighten requirements for science, and we will adequately compensate for results. I want you to understand my approach. It is down-to-earth: give us the goods, get the money," the Belarusian leader stated. "We need to seriously shake ourselves up, look at what's happening around us, and consider whether we want to end up where certain puppeteers of world politics are trying to drag us. Or do we want to work peacefully and live with dignity? If so, then we need to really work!"