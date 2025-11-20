Natalia Eismont comments on Belarusian President's pardon decisions

Two Catholic priests who committed serious crimes against the state were released based on the pardon granted by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Natalia Eismont, the head of state's press secretary, commented on this topic.

"Yes, indeed, on November 20, the head of state pardoned two Catholic priests, Andrzej Yukhniewicz and Henryk Okolotowicz, convicted of committing serious and especially serious crimes against the state, as well as other crimes. This decision was made at the request of Pope Leo XIV, with the participation of Metropolitan Jozef Stanevsky, as a gesture of goodwill, guided by principles of mercy and humanism, taking into account the health of the convicted persons, and also in order to develop relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Holy See," noted Natalia Eismont.

Furthermore, the Belarusian head of state's press secretary stated that, following up on the agreements reached between US President Donald Trump and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, at the request of the Ukrainian side, in order to create conditions for resolving the armed conflict in the neighboring state, guided by principles of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the President pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens who committed a criminal offense in Belarus. Their transfer to the Ukrainian side took place today at noon.