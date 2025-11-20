US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was appointed Trump's special envoy for Ukraine on November 22. He replaces Keith Kellogg, whose hawkish stance displeased Washington. Driscoll, now in his capacity as special envoy, will travel to Moscow at the end of next week, where he will present Putin with the peace plan agreed upon with Kiev.

The coming days will clearly be difficult for the new chief US negotiator (all representatives of the European high command have turned against him). In particular, Tusk sternly articulated the position of Poland and the EU. In response to Trump's plan, he stated that decisions regarding Poland would be made by the Poles themselves, and that there would be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine. In reality, of course, Kiev is participating in the negotiations; it's just that EU officials are demanding a war to the bitter end and, in this sense, are categorically against any concessions.