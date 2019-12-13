EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Refugee numbers in Germany reach highest level in more than half a century

The number of refugees in Germany has reached its highest level since the end of World War II. There are currently 3.5 million migrants in the country, more than 1 million of whom are from Ukraine. The figure is 60,000 higher than in 2023.

The statistics are the result of the efforts of the Green Party, which has requested reports from the Bundestag. The migration situation in Germany is worsening.

Earlier, the country's Interior Minister had ordered the introduction of temporary controls at all German land borders to reduce the influx of migrants.

